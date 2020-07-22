4551 Fairfax Place

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 GRANITE! FRESH PAINT! GRT NEIGHBORHOOD! SPACIOUS! - Property Id: 51961



-MOVE IN READY: JUNE 1, 2020.



-APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED NOW



- SHOWINGS BEGIN: MAY 1 - 31, 2020 Please contact us to schedule an appointment.



THIS IS A GREAT HOUSE!

It is light airy, covered parking with a great yard full of sun. Quiet street in a neighborhood.



GREAT LOCATION! Close to everything.



3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with walk out basement

New roof, gutters, paint.

Updated colors. Light silver gray carpet

Granite counters

Eat in kitchen

Sliding glass doors

Ceiling fan in living rm

Deck

Italian travertine tile in hall bath

Porcelain tile floors in bathrooms

Unfinished heated, walk out basement

Big spacious flat yard

Quiet neighborhood living

Refrigerator, Oven, and dishwasher



All electric home. No gas bill. Utility companies are Greystone Power and Cobb Water.



MORE PICS COMING SOON. Please inquire to schedule appt.



This is a great house! Don't miss out!



**Please observe our NO PET NO SMOKING requirement. Thank you**



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE.

No Pets Allowed



