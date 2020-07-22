All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4551 Fairfax Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4551 Fairfax Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

4551 Fairfax Place

4551 Fairfax Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4551 Fairfax Place, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/01/20 GRANITE! FRESH PAINT! GRT NEIGHBORHOOD! SPACIOUS! - Property Id: 51961

-MOVE IN READY: JUNE 1, 2020.

-APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED NOW

- SHOWINGS BEGIN: MAY 1 - 31, 2020 Please contact us to schedule an appointment.

THIS IS A GREAT HOUSE!
It is light airy, covered parking with a great yard full of sun. Quiet street in a neighborhood.

GREAT LOCATION! Close to everything.

3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with walk out basement
New roof, gutters, paint.
Updated colors. Light silver gray carpet
Granite counters
Eat in kitchen
Sliding glass doors
Ceiling fan in living rm
Deck
Italian travertine tile in hall bath
Porcelain tile floors in bathrooms
Unfinished heated, walk out basement
Big spacious flat yard
Quiet neighborhood living
Refrigerator, Oven, and dishwasher

All electric home. No gas bill. Utility companies are Greystone Power and Cobb Water.

MORE PICS COMING SOON. Please inquire to schedule appt.

This is a great house! Don't miss out!

**Please observe our NO PET NO SMOKING requirement. Thank you**

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51961
Property Id 51961

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 Fairfax Place have any available units?
4551 Fairfax Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4551 Fairfax Place have?
Some of 4551 Fairfax Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4551 Fairfax Place currently offering any rent specials?
4551 Fairfax Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 Fairfax Place pet-friendly?
No, 4551 Fairfax Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4551 Fairfax Place offer parking?
Yes, 4551 Fairfax Place offers parking.
Does 4551 Fairfax Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 Fairfax Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 Fairfax Place have a pool?
No, 4551 Fairfax Place does not have a pool.
Does 4551 Fairfax Place have accessible units?
No, 4551 Fairfax Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 Fairfax Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4551 Fairfax Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4551 Fairfax Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4551 Fairfax Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College