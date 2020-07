Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

WELCOME TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE...HOME. THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IS AN AWESOME FIND! LOCATED IN POWDER SPRINGS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE, NOT ONLY IS IT CUTE AS A BUTTON BUT SURROUNDED BY EVERYTHING YOU NEED. THIS HOME FEATURES A SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PORCH, AND SO MUCH YARD THAT YOU COULD NEVER GET TIRED OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY AND COME TO SEE FOR YOURSELF WHAT THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.