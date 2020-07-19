Amenities

4170 Lake Mist Dr NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



This beautiful townhome offers plenty of space! Downstairs has gorgeous hardwood flooring, while upstairs bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans. The beautiful large living room has a lovely fireplace and opens to the large formal dining room with exit to the back deck and fully fenced backyard. The kitchen has an eat-in area for informal meals. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master with full bath and arched ceilings. Close to Larry McDonald Memorial Hwy, Kennesaw State University and several restaurants including: Fish Thyme, Capers, Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill, Carrabba's, Taj Mahal and L. Marie's Southern Cuisine.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: Cobb EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.