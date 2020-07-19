All apartments in Cobb County
4170 Lake Mist Dr NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4170 Lake Mist Dr NW

4170 Lake Mist Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
4170 Lake Mist Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4170 Lake Mist Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This beautiful townhome offers plenty of space! Downstairs has gorgeous hardwood flooring, while upstairs bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans. The beautiful large living room has a lovely fireplace and opens to the large formal dining room with exit to the back deck and fully fenced backyard. The kitchen has an eat-in area for informal meals. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master with full bath and arched ceilings. Close to Larry McDonald Memorial Hwy, Kennesaw State University and several restaurants including: Fish Thyme, Capers, Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill, Carrabba's, Taj Mahal and L. Marie's Southern Cuisine.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water System
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have any available units?
4170 Lake Mist Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have?
Some of 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Lake Mist Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW offer parking?
No, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have a pool?
No, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4170 Lake Mist Dr NW has units with air conditioning.
