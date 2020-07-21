All apartments in Cobb County
4082 Stephanie Ct
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

4082 Stephanie Ct

Report This Listing

Location

4082 Stephanie Court, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent West Cobb Schools ...Bullard/McClure/Allatoona!!! Open concept with over-sized master bedroom on the main floor and hardwoods through out make this home a must see. Also, features a sun-room with newly finished hardwood floors and neutral paint. Upstairs bedrooms are over-sized and freshly painted with a shared updated bathroom. Partial basement has already been sheet rocked and is ready for new owner to customize. Fenced backyard! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Brand new 50 year roof!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4082 Stephanie Ct have any available units?
4082 Stephanie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4082 Stephanie Ct have?
Some of 4082 Stephanie Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4082 Stephanie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4082 Stephanie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4082 Stephanie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4082 Stephanie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4082 Stephanie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4082 Stephanie Ct offers parking.
Does 4082 Stephanie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4082 Stephanie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4082 Stephanie Ct have a pool?
No, 4082 Stephanie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4082 Stephanie Ct have accessible units?
No, 4082 Stephanie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4082 Stephanie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4082 Stephanie Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4082 Stephanie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4082 Stephanie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
