4082 Stephanie Ct

Excellent West Cobb Schools ...Bullard/McClure/Allatoona!!! Open concept with over-sized master bedroom on the main floor and hardwoods through out make this home a must see. Also, features a sun-room with newly finished hardwood floors and neutral paint. Upstairs bedrooms are over-sized and freshly painted with a shared updated bathroom. Partial basement has already been sheet rocked and is ready for new owner to customize. Fenced backyard! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Brand new 50 year roof!!!