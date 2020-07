Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER THAT MEANDERS AT THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY-TOTAL SERENITY! RECENTLY REPAINTED & BRAND NEW HARDWOODS. UPGRADED KITCHEN (GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM CABINETS & PANTRY W/TONS OF STORAGE) AND BATHROOMS-ALL BATHS ARE TILED & THE MASTER SHOWER IS OUT OF "STARWARS"! THE MASTER RETREAT HAS A SPECTACULAR VIEW OF THE CHATTAHOOCHEE & A COZY FIREPLACE. THE SPACIOUS LIBRARY/OFFICE ON THE MAIN LEVEL COULD BE USED AS A BEDROOM.