3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW

3956 Cripple Creek Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3956 Cripple Creek Drive, Cobb County, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW Kennesaw GA · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,746 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5668709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW have any available units?
3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW offer parking?
No, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW have a pool?
Yes, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW has a pool.
Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

