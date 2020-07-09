All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3853 Cohutta Pass

3853 Cohutta Pass · (770) 851-7030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3853 Cohutta Pass, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
East Cobb, nice 5BR/3BA hardwood floor throughout the house in the best Cobb County school. Conveniently located shopping, parks, restaurants, and highways. 2-story foyer, formal dining and living room, gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances opens to family room has a fireplace, breakfast area, one bedroom, and one full bath on main. Upper level: large master suite w/tray ceilings, luxurious garden bath and separate shower, three additional good size secondary bedrooms, and laundry with washer & dryer, extra storage off one of the bedroom. Yard care included in rent. The rental qualification: Excellent credit score above 700, verifiable job and income at least 3.5 x rent, no criminal background, no eviction, no smoking, minimum one year lease, no pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Cohutta Pass have any available units?
3853 Cohutta Pass has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3853 Cohutta Pass have?
Some of 3853 Cohutta Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Cohutta Pass currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Cohutta Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Cohutta Pass pet-friendly?
No, 3853 Cohutta Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3853 Cohutta Pass offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Cohutta Pass offers parking.
Does 3853 Cohutta Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3853 Cohutta Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Cohutta Pass have a pool?
No, 3853 Cohutta Pass does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Cohutta Pass have accessible units?
No, 3853 Cohutta Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Cohutta Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3853 Cohutta Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 3853 Cohutta Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 3853 Cohutta Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
