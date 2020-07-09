3853 Cohutta Pass

Amenities

East Cobb, nice 5BR/3BA hardwood floor throughout the house in the best Cobb County school. Conveniently located shopping, parks, restaurants, and highways. 2-story foyer, formal dining and living room, gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances opens to family room has a fireplace, breakfast area, one bedroom, and one full bath on main. Upper level: large master suite w/tray ceilings, luxurious garden bath and separate shower, three additional good size secondary bedrooms, and laundry with washer & dryer, extra storage off one of the bedroom. Yard care included in rent. The rental qualification: Excellent credit score above 700, verifiable job and income at least 3.5 x rent, no criminal background, no eviction, no smoking, minimum one year lease, no pet.