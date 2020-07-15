Great Rental in good school areas- Convenient to shopping, grocery, store + sports activities. Huge House and ready to occupy. Fresh paint inside and outside. Brand new HVAC systems. Large unfinished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have any available units?
3463 Fox Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3463 Fox Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Fox Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.