Cobb County, GA
3463 Fox Hollow Dr
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

3463 Fox Hollow Dr

3463 Fox Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3463 Fox Hollow Dr, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental in good school areas- Convenient to shopping, grocery, store + sports activities. Huge House and ready to occupy. Fresh paint inside and outside. Brand new HVAC systems. Large unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have any available units?
3463 Fox Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3463 Fox Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Fox Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Fox Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Fox Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3463 Fox Hollow Dr has units with air conditioning.
