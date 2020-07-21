All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3401 Fawn Trail

3401 Fawn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Fawn Trail, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
$1,850 + $500 PROMO! - Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom 31/2 bath home in East Cobb!

$1,850 + $500 PROMO for any move in before the end of the year! Apply now to get this limited time offer!

New kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, efficient thermal pane windows, new flooring throughout, new fixtures, bedroom on main with full bath and huge rooms throughout. Front porch, huge deck in the back great for entertaining or just relaxing with a wooded view, 2 car garage and much more.
This is a must see!

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5388542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Fawn Trail have any available units?
3401 Fawn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3401 Fawn Trail have?
Some of 3401 Fawn Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Fawn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Fawn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Fawn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Fawn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Fawn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Fawn Trail offers parking.
Does 3401 Fawn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Fawn Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Fawn Trail have a pool?
No, 3401 Fawn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Fawn Trail have accessible units?
No, 3401 Fawn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Fawn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Fawn Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Fawn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Fawn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
