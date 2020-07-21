3401 Fawn Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

$1,850 + $500 PROMO! - Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom 31/2 bath home in East Cobb!



$1,850 + $500 PROMO for any move in before the end of the year! Apply now to get this limited time offer!



New kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, efficient thermal pane windows, new flooring throughout, new fixtures, bedroom on main with full bath and huge rooms throughout. Front porch, huge deck in the back great for entertaining or just relaxing with a wooded view, 2 car garage and much more.

This is a must see!



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



