Cobb County, GA
3135 Barrett Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

3135 Barrett Court

3135 Barrett Court · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Barrett Court, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home, fully renovated and updated and ready for a great tenant! This home is like new top to bottom! Large lot with huge grassy areas and trees in the back for privacy. Three bedrooms and Two full baths, totally renovated eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and a view of the quiet, back yard from the kitchen and eating area. The home features a covered front porch, large laundry room and den on the lower level. The 1 car garage and newly paved, long driveway provides plenty of parking. Large lot near the end of a quiet street, This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Barrett Court have any available units?
3135 Barrett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3135 Barrett Court have?
Some of 3135 Barrett Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Barrett Court currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Barrett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Barrett Court pet-friendly?
No, 3135 Barrett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3135 Barrett Court offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Barrett Court offers parking.
Does 3135 Barrett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Barrett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Barrett Court have a pool?
No, 3135 Barrett Court does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Barrett Court have accessible units?
No, 3135 Barrett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Barrett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Barrett Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Barrett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Barrett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
