3135 Barrett Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home, fully renovated and updated and ready for a great tenant! This home is like new top to bottom! Large lot with huge grassy areas and trees in the back for privacy. Three bedrooms and Two full baths, totally renovated eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and a view of the quiet, back yard from the kitchen and eating area. The home features a covered front porch, large laundry room and den on the lower level. The 1 car garage and newly paved, long driveway provides plenty of parking. Large lot near the end of a quiet street, This won't last long!