All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2793 Bentley Pl Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2793 Bentley Pl Se
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:05 AM

2793 Bentley Pl Se

2793 Bentley Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2793 Bentley Road Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Put this beautiful town home with a modern flair at the top of your list! In the kitchen, ALL NEW - granite counter, oversized stainless sink, modern faucet, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Great room w/fireplace opens to a beautiful private deck - great for relaxing or entertaining. Wood floors throughout the house! Bedrooms have private baths and ample closet space. Almost everything is new in the home. Washer/Dryer is in unit. Convenient to I-75 and I-285, SunTrust Park, Battery, and Cumberland Mall! And excellent school district. $25 Monthly pet fee in addition to the regular rent for no more than one dog. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum credit score required is 640. Tenant will have to submit online application. Additional Terms & Conditions specified in rental agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have any available units?
2793 Bentley Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have?
Some of 2793 Bentley Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2793 Bentley Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
2793 Bentley Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2793 Bentley Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2793 Bentley Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 2793 Bentley Pl Se offers parking.
Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2793 Bentley Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have a pool?
No, 2793 Bentley Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 2793 Bentley Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2793 Bentley Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 2793 Bentley Pl Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2793 Bentley Pl Se has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College