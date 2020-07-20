2793 Bentley Pl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Put this beautiful town home with a modern flair at the top of your list! In the kitchen, ALL NEW - granite counter, oversized stainless sink, modern faucet, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Great room w/fireplace opens to a beautiful private deck - great for relaxing or entertaining. Wood floors throughout the house! Bedrooms have private baths and ample closet space. Almost everything is new in the home. Washer/Dryer is in unit. Convenient to I-75 and I-285, SunTrust Park, Battery, and Cumberland Mall! And excellent school district. $25 Monthly pet fee in addition to the regular rent for no more than one dog. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum credit score required is 640. Tenant will have to submit online application. Additional Terms & Conditions specified in rental agreement.