Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome near Terrell Mill/Powers Ferry Rd. is a must see! This home features brand new carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Great roommate plan with two bedroom suites. Downstairs has separate dining area, kitchen, and living room complete with fireplace, upgraded trim and moldings. Private shaded deck in back provides outdoor retreat! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. Available and move-in ready!