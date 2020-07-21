261 Piedmont Road

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Just Reduced***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Charm galore in 4BR 2BA Marietta Ranch home! Features include a huge covered front porch with swing, SS appliances in the big sunny eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, wood-look floors, and huge backyard. Hurry this home will go fast!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Sprayberry High School

Middle school: Daniell Middle School

Elementary school: Bells Ferry Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1985

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.