Cobb County, GA
261 Piedmont Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:09 PM

261 Piedmont Road

261 Piedmont Road · No Longer Available
261 Piedmont Road, Cobb County, GA 30066

patio / balcony
patio / balcony
Just Reduced***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Charm galore in 4BR 2BA Marietta Ranch home! Features include a huge covered front porch with swing, SS appliances in the big sunny eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, wood-look floors, and huge backyard. Hurry this home will go fast!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Sprayberry High School
Middle school: Daniell Middle School
Elementary school: Bells Ferry Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1985
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 261 Piedmont Road have any available units?
261 Piedmont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 261 Piedmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
261 Piedmont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Piedmont Road pet-friendly?
No, 261 Piedmont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 261 Piedmont Road offer parking?
No, 261 Piedmont Road does not offer parking.
Does 261 Piedmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Piedmont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Piedmont Road have a pool?
No, 261 Piedmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 261 Piedmont Road have accessible units?
No, 261 Piedmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Piedmont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Piedmont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Piedmont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Piedmont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
