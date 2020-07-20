All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:11 PM

2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY

2405 Sherwood Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Sherwood Place Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family House - No carport or garage. Private Driveway
3BR/2BA Ranch Style Home
Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops
Off-Street Parking
Recently renovated house. New paint throughout! Newer stainless steel appliances, granite .Great location! Close to the East West connector and Powder Springs Rd. Washer dryer hookups in the home. We do NOT furnish the washer and dryer, just the hook ups. Application fee is $65.00 per adult
Pet deposit is $250.00 per pet
Pet fee is $25.00 per month
Credit and criminal background checks will be completed on each applicant.
Call Janice today! (678) 750-3502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have any available units?
2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have?
Some of 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY offers parking.
Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have a pool?
No, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
