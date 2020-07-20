2405 Sherwood Pl, COBB COUNTY

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family House - No carport or garage. Private Driveway

3BR/2BA Ranch Style Home

Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops

Off-Street Parking

Recently renovated house. New paint throughout! Newer stainless steel appliances, granite .Great location! Close to the East West connector and Powder Springs Rd. Washer dryer hookups in the home. We do NOT furnish the washer and dryer, just the hook ups. Application fee is $65.00 per adult

Pet deposit is $250.00 per pet

Pet fee is $25.00 per month

Credit and criminal background checks will be completed on each applicant.

Call Janice today! (678) 750-3502