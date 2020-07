Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Excellent 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath located just a couple houses down from the Pool and Tennis Courts. Bonus Four Season room with separate AC/Heat!! All wood floors downstairs with separate living/dining room. Large Great room with eat-in kitchen. White cabinets with matching counter-tops. Walk-in closets, separate shower and soaker tub, and dual sinks. Terraced backyard with level patio and grass area. Brand New AC unit. Well maintained and Move-in Ready, Come See Today!