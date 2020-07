Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very tastefully updated home close to I 75/575! - Hardwood floors and stone fireplace beautifully accent the updated light fixtures and kitchen with granite countertops, pendant lights and large island. Master has own bath and all baths are tiled. Oversized (and very rare) totally flat, fenced backyard with deck perfect for swingset, garden or entertaining. Side-entrance garage with storage room a plus! Lower level with bed/bath will be finished soon.



(RLNE4385475)