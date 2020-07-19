All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

1947 Hamilton Place SE

1947 Hamilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Hamilton Place, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge FINISHED BASEMENT and large bedrooms. Finished basement with sizeable storage area. Unbeatable location 2 min from I-75 exit. The kitchen has solid maple cabinets, an island and tiled backsplash. Stainless steel appliances on order. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining room, and basement. Master bedroom has a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Large deck. Installed monitored security system. Minutes from Life University. $300 pet fee if passes requirements. Good credit strongly preferred. Please call rather than responding online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have any available units?
1947 Hamilton Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have?
Some of 1947 Hamilton Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Hamilton Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Hamilton Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Hamilton Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1947 Hamilton Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE offer parking?
No, 1947 Hamilton Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Hamilton Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have a pool?
No, 1947 Hamilton Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1947 Hamilton Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Hamilton Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Hamilton Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Hamilton Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
