1876 Hazelwood Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Wooden privacy fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with nonrefundable pet deposit based on breed/size/age. Large remolded bath with updated tile shower. 3 large bedrooms with tons of sunlight. Walking distance to Powers Ferry Elem. Call today to schedule a showing.