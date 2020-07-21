All apartments in Cobb County
1876 Hazelwood Drive SE
1876 Hazelwood Drive SE

1876 Hazelwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1876 Hazelwood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Wooden privacy fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with nonrefundable pet deposit based on breed/size/age. Large remolded bath with updated tile shower. 3 large bedrooms with tons of sunlight. Walking distance to Powers Ferry Elem. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have any available units?
1876 Hazelwood Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have?
Some of 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1876 Hazelwood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1876 Hazelwood Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
