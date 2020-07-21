1876 Hazelwood Drive SE

1876 Hazelwood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067 Powers Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Wooden privacy fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with nonrefundable pet deposit based on breed/size/age. Large remolded bath with updated tile shower. 3 large bedrooms with tons of sunlight. Walking distance to Powers Ferry Elem. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
