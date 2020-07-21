Nice completely renovated home with a large back yard with Deck. Spacious kitchen with pantry with a large eating area for families. Schools and shopping are close to this beautiful home. Full unfinished basement for all your storage needs. Please call for additional information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have any available units?
1856 Powder Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1856 Powder Springs Road have?
Some of 1856 Powder Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Powder Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Powder Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.