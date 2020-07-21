All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1856 Powder Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1856 Powder Springs Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

1856 Powder Springs Road

1856 Powder Springs St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1856 Powder Springs St S, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice completely renovated home with a large back yard with Deck. Spacious kitchen with pantry with a large eating area for families. Schools and shopping are close to this beautiful home. Full unfinished basement for all your storage needs. Please call for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have any available units?
1856 Powder Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1856 Powder Springs Road have?
Some of 1856 Powder Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Powder Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Powder Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Powder Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1856 Powder Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1856 Powder Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 Powder Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1856 Powder Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1856 Powder Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1856 Powder Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1856 Powder Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1856 Powder Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College