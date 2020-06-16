177 Kathryn Drive

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath renovated East Cobb home - Property Id: 130993



Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath East Cobb home, close to shopping, dining, Kennesaw State University, I-75. Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile, stainless steel appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, renovated bathrooms with granite countertops and tile showers, new carpet in bedrooms and basement, hardwood floors in main living room/dining room with large stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling, fresh paint throughout, custom blinds on main level. Large level Fenced backyard with deck, huge garage, large finished basement can be 4th bedroom with spacious closet and full bath with laundry space in hallway, separate entrance through garage, perfect for roommates or extra rec space! Great school district and convenient to shopping, dining, town center Mall, KSU, I-75. Nice quiet neighborhood with lots of trees perfect for walking. Pet friendly. Available now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130993

