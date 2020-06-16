All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

177 Kathryn Drive

177 Kathryn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

177 Kathryn Dr, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath renovated East Cobb home - Property Id: 130993

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath East Cobb home, close to shopping, dining, Kennesaw State University, I-75. Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile, stainless steel appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, renovated bathrooms with granite countertops and tile showers, new carpet in bedrooms and basement, hardwood floors in main living room/dining room with large stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling, fresh paint throughout, custom blinds on main level. Large level Fenced backyard with deck, huge garage, large finished basement can be 4th bedroom with spacious closet and full bath with laundry space in hallway, separate entrance through garage, perfect for roommates or extra rec space! Great school district and convenient to shopping, dining, town center Mall, KSU, I-75. Nice quiet neighborhood with lots of trees perfect for walking. Pet friendly. Available now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130993
Property Id 130993

(RLNE4971530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Kathryn Drive have any available units?
177 Kathryn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 177 Kathryn Drive have?
Some of 177 Kathryn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Kathryn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
177 Kathryn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Kathryn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 Kathryn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 177 Kathryn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 177 Kathryn Drive offers parking.
Does 177 Kathryn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Kathryn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Kathryn Drive have a pool?
No, 177 Kathryn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 177 Kathryn Drive have accessible units?
No, 177 Kathryn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Kathryn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 Kathryn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Kathryn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Kathryn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
