Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH A QUICK ACCESS TO 1-285 AND 1-20. ABOUT 20 MINUTES TO THE AIRPORT AND 15 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ATLANTA . NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, MAKES THIS AN ABSOLUTELY GREAT DEAL FOR A CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED 3BRM/2.5BA HOME ON AN UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE! MODERN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE.