1541 Tennessee Walker Drive North East

This gorgeous East Cobb home offers the finest Master suite. Enormous bedroom with adjacent fireside sitting area. Luxurious spa bath with gorgeous sunken tub, frameless shower & separate vanities. Amazing closets. This home boasts a large main living space with open concept kitchen and pretty bay window overlooking a lush private backyard with a separate playhouse (or storage). Large family room, separate dining and extra room for office or play. Three generous bedrooms upstairs share an oversized hall bath. Finished basement with kitchenette, full bath and bonus room. Tons of space for a gym and workshop as well as storage. Basketball court, automated sprinkler system and has a whole house generator! Great School system: Tritt Elementary, Hightower Trail Middle & Pope High School. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! Lawn care included for an additional $200/month.