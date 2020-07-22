All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

1519 Sage Ridge Drive

1519 Sage Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Sage Ridge Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Breath-taking home in Hillgrove school district. As if you stepped into an HGTV magazine, this home offers a HUGE master suite including trey ceilings, his and her vanities, and a walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, and a large fenced backyard. The patio and back deck are great for hosting your social gatherings and the inside is an absolute show-stopper!! This picture-perfect home does not disappoint and is available now!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive have any available units?
1519 Sage Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1519 Sage Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Sage Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Sage Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Sage Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Sage Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
