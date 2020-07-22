1519 Sage Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Breath-taking home in Hillgrove school district. As if you stepped into an HGTV magazine, this home offers a HUGE master suite including trey ceilings, his and her vanities, and a walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, and a large fenced backyard. The patio and back deck are great for hosting your social gatherings and the inside is an absolute show-stopper!! This picture-perfect home does not disappoint and is available now!

