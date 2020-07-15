All apartments in Cobb County
105 Hollinger Way
105 Hollinger Way

105 Hollinger Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

105 Hollinger Way Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4BR in Marietta - Beautifully maintained 4BR 2.5BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops, stained cabinets and view to dining room and great room. Great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and wall of windows looking to private fenced backyard. Master on main with vaulted ceiling and separate entry to back yard. walk in closet. Master bath features double vanity, separate tub/shower. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. 2 car garage. Lawn care included in rent!

(RLNE2772960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hollinger Way have any available units?
105 Hollinger Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 105 Hollinger Way have?
Some of 105 Hollinger Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hollinger Way currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hollinger Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hollinger Way pet-friendly?
No, 105 Hollinger Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 105 Hollinger Way offer parking?
Yes, 105 Hollinger Way offers parking.
Does 105 Hollinger Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Hollinger Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hollinger Way have a pool?
No, 105 Hollinger Way does not have a pool.
Does 105 Hollinger Way have accessible units?
No, 105 Hollinger Way does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hollinger Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Hollinger Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Hollinger Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Hollinger Way does not have units with air conditioning.
