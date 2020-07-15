105 Hollinger Way

Amenities

Beautiful 4BR in Marietta - Beautifully maintained 4BR 2.5BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops, stained cabinets and view to dining room and great room. Great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and wall of windows looking to private fenced backyard. Master on main with vaulted ceiling and separate entry to back yard. walk in closet. Master bath features double vanity, separate tub/shower. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. 2 car garage. Lawn care included in rent!



