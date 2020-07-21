All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7188 Laurel Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7188 Laurel Creek Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

7188 Laurel Creek Dr

7188 Laurel Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7188 Laurel Creek Drive, Clayton County, GA 30281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7188 Laurel Creek Drive Stockbridge Georgia 30281

***This home does not accept housing voucher***
This home invites you into a large entry foyer from a covered porch, which leads you past a half bath into a large family room with gas fireplace, ceilings fan, next to a formal dining room with access to a back patio. It can be seen from a pass-thru window from a large kitchen featuring all appliances included with breakfast area and access from the 2 car garage. The upper level has 2 vaulted bedrooms, 4th bedroom with treyed ceilings, hall bath and treyed master bedroom with ceiling fan, humongous walk-in closet, separate garden tub/stall shower in the master bath. Schools are minutes down the street.

Schools: Mt. Zion Elementary, Roberts Middle, & Mt. Zion High

Built 2005 approx. sq ft 2100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have any available units?
7188 Laurel Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have?
Some of 7188 Laurel Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7188 Laurel Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7188 Laurel Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7188 Laurel Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7188 Laurel Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7188 Laurel Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College