7188 Laurel Creek Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7188 Laurel Creek Drive Stockbridge Georgia 30281



***This home does not accept housing voucher***

This home invites you into a large entry foyer from a covered porch, which leads you past a half bath into a large family room with gas fireplace, ceilings fan, next to a formal dining room with access to a back patio. It can be seen from a pass-thru window from a large kitchen featuring all appliances included with breakfast area and access from the 2 car garage. The upper level has 2 vaulted bedrooms, 4th bedroom with treyed ceilings, hall bath and treyed master bedroom with ceiling fan, humongous walk-in closet, separate garden tub/stall shower in the master bath. Schools are minutes down the street.



Schools: Mt. Zion Elementary, Roberts Middle, & Mt. Zion High



Built 2005 approx. sq ft 2100