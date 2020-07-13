Amenities
Averly apartments in Jonesboro, GA offers one and two bedroom residences. Live with us and enjoy being minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, I-75, Clayton State University, Everett Institute and Southlake Mall for shopping and fine dining.
Our garden style apartment homes feature bright sunrooms with ceiling fans, pre-wired monitoring alarms, gourmet kitchens, large walk-in closets, economical gas heating & cooking, full-sized washer and dryer and so much more!
Our beautifully landscaped community offers a swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center (coming soon!), tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic areas with grills.
Averly combines quiet privacy with uncompromising convenience. Rich in style and affordable luxury, Averly apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA offer you the incomparable lifestyle you deserve.