Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Averly apartments in Jonesboro, GA offers one and two bedroom residences. Live with us and enjoy being minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, I-75, Clayton State University, Everett Institute and Southlake Mall for shopping and fine dining.



Our garden style apartment homes feature bright sunrooms with ceiling fans, pre-wired monitoring alarms, gourmet kitchens, large walk-in closets, economical gas heating & cooking, full-sized washer and dryer and so much more!



Our beautifully landscaped community offers a swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center (coming soon!), tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic areas with grills.



Averly combines quiet privacy with uncompromising convenience. Rich in style and affordable luxury, Averly apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA offer you the incomparable lifestyle you deserve.