All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like Averly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
Averly
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Averly

100 Chase Lake Dr · (770) 766-5766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER SAVINGS! Take advantage of WAIVED App. & Admin. fees! Hurry...this offer won't last long. Contact leasing office for details.
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0204 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Averly.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Averly apartments in Jonesboro, GA offers one and two bedroom residences. Live with us and enjoy being minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, I-75, Clayton State University, Everett Institute and Southlake Mall for shopping and fine dining.

Our garden style apartment homes feature bright sunrooms with ceiling fans, pre-wired monitoring alarms, gourmet kitchens, large walk-in closets, economical gas heating & cooking, full-sized washer and dryer and so much more!

Our beautifully landscaped community offers a swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center (coming soon!), tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic areas with grills.

Averly combines quiet privacy with uncompromising convenience. Rich in style and affordable luxury, Averly apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA offer you the incomparable lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Averly have any available units?
Averly has 14 units available starting at $1,094 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Averly have?
Some of Averly's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Averly currently offering any rent specials?
Averly is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SAVINGS! Take advantage of WAIVED App. & Admin. fees! Hurry...this offer won't last long. Contact leasing office for details.
Is Averly pet-friendly?
Yes, Averly is pet friendly.
Does Averly offer parking?
Yes, Averly offers parking.
Does Averly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Averly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Averly have a pool?
Yes, Averly has a pool.
Does Averly have accessible units?
No, Averly does not have accessible units.
Does Averly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Averly has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Averly?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms
Jonesboro Apartments with GymJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA
Dallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity