Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super clean rental home with fenced yard, deck, Florida Room. Easy access to the shops and nightlife of DT Woodstock, I-575, Marietta, Kennesaw. Single story living with bonus unfinished basement. NIcely appointed kitchen and bath with granite tops. Inviting front porch. Recently upgraded HVAC, roof. Double pane windows for energy efficiency. Added room off the kitchen and deck perfect for entertaining. Move fast, this won't last.