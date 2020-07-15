All apartments in Canton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Aspect on the River

59 Anderson Ave · (201) 340-9799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! --- *Call For More Details-Limited time offer, subject to expire based on availability
Location

59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA 30114
New Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 334 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2755 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspect on the River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
putting green
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!

Our quaint and cozy multi-story community home is close to everything that you love. Its ideal location places you within close proximity of fabulous shopping at Riverplace Shopping Center, and many wonderful restaurants. Local schools and major highways are just minutes away. Living in Canton, Georgia does not get any better than this! Offering nine impressive floor plans Aspect on the River Apartments provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our super spacious apartment homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen, all electric appliances, european style cabinets, ample counter space, spacious walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $750 or up to one month rent or Flex Deposit Bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions, 45 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspect on the River have any available units?
Aspect on the River has 3 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aspect on the River have?
Some of Aspect on the River's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspect on the River currently offering any rent specials?
Aspect on the River is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! --- *Call For More Details-Limited time offer, subject to expire based on availability
Is Aspect on the River pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspect on the River is pet friendly.
Does Aspect on the River offer parking?
Yes, Aspect on the River offers parking.
Does Aspect on the River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspect on the River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspect on the River have a pool?
No, Aspect on the River does not have a pool.
Does Aspect on the River have accessible units?
Yes, Aspect on the River has accessible units.
Does Aspect on the River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspect on the River has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspect on the River have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspect on the River has units with air conditioning.
