Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal putting green smoke-free community trash valet yoga

We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!



Our quaint and cozy multi-story community home is close to everything that you love. Its ideal location places you within close proximity of fabulous shopping at Riverplace Shopping Center, and many wonderful restaurants. Local schools and major highways are just minutes away. Living in Canton, Georgia does not get any better than this! Offering nine impressive floor plans Aspect on the River Apartments provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our super spacious apartment homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen, all electric appliances, european style cabinets, ample counter space, spacious walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio and more!