All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252

6252 New Mill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6252 New Mill Trail, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Great Split Foyer - This home is vacant and on coded lock box. To view please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.

Fantastic split foyer.

Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors.

Wonderfully open floor plan.

Large kitchen with tile floors, tons of white cabinets and a view to the family room. Separate dining area. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and a nice walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. The laundry is also located on the upper level.

The lower level is completely finished with a huge bonus or 4th bedroom plus a theater room. Large two car garage. Huge deck overlooking the private back yard. Conveniently located to I-75 and Lake Allatoona.

Pets on case basis w/deposit. No Inside Smoking, No Section 8

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Oak Grove
Middle: Booth
High: Etowah

(RLNE3543040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have any available units?
6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have?
Some of 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 currently offering any rent specials?
6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 is pet friendly.
Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 offer parking?
Yes, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 offers parking.
Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have a pool?
No, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 does not have a pool.
Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have accessible units?
No, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College