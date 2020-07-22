6252 New Mill Trail # *N6252

Amenities

Great Split Foyer - This home is vacant and on coded lock box. To view please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.



Fantastic split foyer.



Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors.



Wonderfully open floor plan.



Large kitchen with tile floors, tons of white cabinets and a view to the family room. Separate dining area. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and a nice walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. The laundry is also located on the upper level.



The lower level is completely finished with a huge bonus or 4th bedroom plus a theater room. Large two car garage. Huge deck overlooking the private back yard. Conveniently located to I-75 and Lake Allatoona.



Pets on case basis w/deposit. No Inside Smoking, No Section 8



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Oak Grove

Middle: Booth

High: Etowah



