424 Providence Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Absolutely beautiful like-new home awaiting your personal touch! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy a picturesque and very private wooded lot backing up to trees rather than neighbors. The spacious, open-concept design is bright, inviting, and perfect for entertaining friends and family. Fill the home with scrumptious cooking aromas in the updated kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The sprawling unfinished walkout basement provides tons of bonus space for storage or home projects. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity and schedule you home tour today!