All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 424 Providence Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
424 Providence Walk
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:08 PM

424 Providence Walk

424 Providence Walk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

424 Providence Walk Street, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful like-new home awaiting your personal touch! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoy a picturesque and very private wooded lot backing up to trees rather than neighbors. The spacious, open-concept design is bright, inviting, and perfect for entertaining friends and family. Fill the home with scrumptious cooking aromas in the updated kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The sprawling unfinished walkout basement provides tons of bonus space for storage or home projects. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity and schedule you home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Providence Walk have any available units?
424 Providence Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 424 Providence Walk have?
Some of 424 Providence Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Providence Walk currently offering any rent specials?
424 Providence Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Providence Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Providence Walk is pet friendly.
Does 424 Providence Walk offer parking?
No, 424 Providence Walk does not offer parking.
Does 424 Providence Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Providence Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Providence Walk have a pool?
No, 424 Providence Walk does not have a pool.
Does 424 Providence Walk have accessible units?
No, 424 Providence Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Providence Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Providence Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Providence Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Providence Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College