Cherokee County, GA
2043 Township Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:53 PM

2043 Township Drive

2043 Township Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Township Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
coffee bar
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This four bedroom, two and a half bath with fenced in backyard is Located in the Township Lake subdivision. Nearby schools include Carmel Elementary Woodstock Middle School, Woodstock High School. The closest grocery stores are Sprouts Natures Corner Market, Kroger and Tuesday Morning. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, McDonald's and Panera Bread. Nearby restaurants include Around Town Takeout, The Place Bar&Grill, Nightclub and Soho Bagel Co. Also, close to LA Fitness. Just minutes away from Highways 575/75 $25.00 Admin fee is included in the stated rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Township Drive have any available units?
2043 Township Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 2043 Township Drive have?
Some of 2043 Township Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Township Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Township Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Township Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Township Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 2043 Township Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Township Drive offers parking.
Does 2043 Township Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Township Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Township Drive have a pool?
No, 2043 Township Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Township Drive have accessible units?
No, 2043 Township Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Township Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Township Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Township Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 Township Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
