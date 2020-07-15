2043 Township Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym coffee bar fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill garage

This four bedroom, two and a half bath with fenced in backyard is Located in the Township Lake subdivision. Nearby schools include Carmel Elementary Woodstock Middle School, Woodstock High School. The closest grocery stores are Sprouts Natures Corner Market, Kroger and Tuesday Morning. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, McDonald's and Panera Bread. Nearby restaurants include Around Town Takeout, The Place Bar&Grill, Nightclub and Soho Bagel Co. Also, close to LA Fitness. Just minutes away from Highways 575/75 $25.00 Admin fee is included in the stated rent.