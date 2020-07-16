18715 Birmingham Highway

Amenities

Beautiful Traditional Home on 16+/- ac avail. for lease. 4BR4Ba Master and Secondary Br on the main. 2 large Br upst. each w/ bonus rms. Full daylight bsmt and swimming pool. Outbuildings for cattle, horses, workshop, gardening, Etc. PRIME LOCATION! It seems like a world away from it all, But it is just 7 minutes to shopping, schools & restaurants.. 20 minutes to: Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming. 1 hr to ATL Airport. Exquisite lush pasture for lease separately &/or home w/out land. Land Avail Now and Home Available in July 2020. Property is exquisite with 2 barns that can be tailored for your use. Lush pastures and running creek on property. This is a beautiful piece of property with a lovely traditional home; there is a deck in the back overlooking the pool. This home has lots of rooms for a very exceptional lifestyle. Versatile kitchen includes the refrigerator. Extra large laundry room. Lush 16+/- acres of pasture with creek for water. Bring the Horses. If the property is leased separately from each other as in just the home if just the land the price could be more on a per application basis.