Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

18715 Birmingham Highway

18715 Birmingham Highway · (770) 833-5876
Location

18715 Birmingham Highway, Cherokee County, GA 30004

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Traditional Home on 16+/- ac avail. for lease. 4BR4Ba Master and Secondary Br on the main. 2 large Br upst. each w/ bonus rms. Full daylight bsmt and swimming pool. Outbuildings for cattle, horses, workshop, gardening, Etc. PRIME LOCATION! It seems like a world away from it all, But it is just 7 minutes to shopping, schools & restaurants.. 20 minutes to: Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming. 1 hr to ATL Airport. Exquisite lush pasture for lease separately &/or home w/out land. Land Avail Now and Home Available in July 2020. Property is exquisite with 2 barns that can be tailored for your use. Lush pastures and running creek on property. This is a beautiful piece of property with a lovely traditional home; there is a deck in the back overlooking the pool. This home has lots of rooms for a very exceptional lifestyle. Versatile kitchen includes the refrigerator. Extra large laundry room. Lush 16+/- acres of pasture with creek for water. Bring the Horses. If the property is leased separately from each other as in just the home if just the land the price could be more on a per application basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18715 Birmingham Highway have any available units?
18715 Birmingham Highway has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18715 Birmingham Highway have?
Some of 18715 Birmingham Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18715 Birmingham Highway currently offering any rent specials?
18715 Birmingham Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18715 Birmingham Highway pet-friendly?
No, 18715 Birmingham Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 18715 Birmingham Highway offer parking?
Yes, 18715 Birmingham Highway offers parking.
Does 18715 Birmingham Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18715 Birmingham Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18715 Birmingham Highway have a pool?
Yes, 18715 Birmingham Highway has a pool.
Does 18715 Birmingham Highway have accessible units?
No, 18715 Birmingham Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 18715 Birmingham Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 18715 Birmingham Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18715 Birmingham Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18715 Birmingham Highway has units with air conditioning.
