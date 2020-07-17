All apartments in Cherokee County
187 Bryon Ln
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

187 Bryon Ln

187 Bryon Ln · (855) 440-8532
Location

187 Bryon Ln, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1979 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! Offering the best of both worlds, the new community at The Enclave of Lockhart offers the space and freedom you need, while still convenient to highways and commuter-living. Whether you work out of Marietta, Alpharetta, Kennesaw, or downtown ATL, your commute will be a breeze! The home itself features lots of windows and immaculate wood laminate floors throughout the main level, providing a clean, welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Explore your scrumptious culinary skills in the beautiful, modern kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island/breakfast bar. The sprawling owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious private bath, providing you with the tranquility you need to relax and refresh. The backyard comes with a covered, walkout patio and mature trees to the back, perfect for grilling and entertaining friends! Not to mention, all lawn maintenance and exterior maintenance is included in rent! Washer, dryer, and fridge to be installed prior to tenant move in. Shopping, groceries, and schools all just within a 10 minute drive. Don't wait on this incredible opportunity and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Bryon Ln have any available units?
187 Bryon Ln has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Bryon Ln have?
Some of 187 Bryon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Bryon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
187 Bryon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Bryon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 187 Bryon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 187 Bryon Ln offer parking?
No, 187 Bryon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 187 Bryon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Bryon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Bryon Ln have a pool?
No, 187 Bryon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 187 Bryon Ln have accessible units?
No, 187 Bryon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Bryon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Bryon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Bryon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Bryon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
