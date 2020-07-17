187 Bryon Ln

Amenities

Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! Offering the best of both worlds, the new community at The Enclave of Lockhart offers the space and freedom you need, while still convenient to highways and commuter-living. Whether you work out of Marietta, Alpharetta, Kennesaw, or downtown ATL, your commute will be a breeze! The home itself features lots of windows and immaculate wood laminate floors throughout the main level, providing a clean, welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Explore your scrumptious culinary skills in the beautiful, modern kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island/breakfast bar. The sprawling owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious private bath, providing you with the tranquility you need to relax and refresh. The backyard comes with a covered, walkout patio and mature trees to the back, perfect for grilling and entertaining friends! Not to mention, all lawn maintenance and exterior maintenance is included in rent! Washer, dryer, and fridge to be installed prior to tenant move in. Shopping, groceries, and schools all just within a 10 minute drive. Don't wait on this incredible opportunity and schedule your showing today!