Cherokee County, GA
1408 Silver Fox Run
Last updated August 14 2019

1408 Silver Fox Run

1408 Silver Fox Run · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Silver Fox Run, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome home to this adorable house great for entertaining. Lots of outdoor space incl rocking chair front porch, large back deck leading to private backyard. Recently painted interior with new floors throughout. Partially finished basement provides great storage & workshop area. Secondary bedrooms upstairs w/ample closet space, laundry in hallway, & master w/2 walk-in closets plus large master bath. and spacious two car garage with workshop space. NEW HVAC. New windows. Beautiful swim/tennis/playground neighborhood, minutes to Milton, Alpharetta, 400 and Roswell. Great schools: Mountain Road Elementary School (Score:7), Rusk Middle School (Score:7), Sequoyah High School (Score:8). For appointments call Marcelo 678.597.8323

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

