1408 Silver Fox Run

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome home to this adorable house great for entertaining. Lots of outdoor space incl rocking chair front porch, large back deck leading to private backyard. Recently painted interior with new floors throughout. Partially finished basement provides great storage & workshop area. Secondary bedrooms upstairs w/ample closet space, laundry in hallway, & master w/2 walk-in closets plus large master bath. and spacious two car garage with workshop space. NEW HVAC. New windows. Beautiful swim/tennis/playground neighborhood, minutes to Milton, Alpharetta, 400 and Roswell. Great schools: Mountain Road Elementary School (Score:7), Rusk Middle School (Score:7), Sequoyah High School (Score:8). For appointments call Marcelo 678.597.8323