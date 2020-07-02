110 Valdosta Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous, well maintained 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home, with Huge Bonus Room Upstairs and guest bedroom with full bath on main! Sought after Towne Mill Neighborhood. This is one of the larger floor plans in the community! Kitchen with granite countertops and light filled breakfast area. Cozy family room with fireplace. Upstairs Features an Extra Large Bonus/Play Room, Very Spacious Secondary Bedrooms and Huge Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area. HUGE, level backyard with patio. HOA Community with Swim/Tennis, Playground and Clubhouse. Don't let this one slip by you!