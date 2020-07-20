All apartments in Chamblee
July 25 2019

4168 Butler Drive

4168 Butler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4168 Butler Dr, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6558876 to view more pictures of this property. Don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Chamblee with resort style amenities. The Merlot floor plan w/large deck, 3 spacious levels, an oversized master bedroom with spa like bath, chef inspired kithcen, 42" cabinets, gas cooktop & dbl ovens. Pool & walking trail. True 4 bedroom home! Easy access to Marta, Perimeter Mall, easy access to Buckhead & only a couple of miles to the new Peachtree Station Shopping center. You'll love coming home to your gated community of beautifully appointed town homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4168 Butler Drive have any available units?
4168 Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 4168 Butler Drive have?
Some of 4168 Butler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4168 Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4168 Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 Butler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4168 Butler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 4168 Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4168 Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 4168 Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4168 Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 Butler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4168 Butler Drive has a pool.
Does 4168 Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4168 Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4168 Butler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4168 Butler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4168 Butler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
