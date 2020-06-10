All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 3794 Harts Mill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
3794 Harts Mill Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3794 Harts Mill Court

3794 Harts Mill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3794 Harts Mill Court, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious move-in ready! UPDATED HOME streaming with daylight! Cul de sac, maint-free lot. FRESH PAINT,Refin.Hardwood on main & upstairs!Stunning tiled kitchen with granite counters,and top of the line appliances.Fireside family room opens to the deck, overlooking private wooded lot. Gracious living room open to the dining room, which views the woods. Master with ensuite bath. Stunning renovated master bath has rain shower & stone floor. 3 add. bedrooms share the hall bath. Fin terrace level w/wet bar and fireplace. No smoking, candles, incense or live fires in fireplace are permitted. ** Please note third full bath is on terrace level.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 Harts Mill Court have any available units?
3794 Harts Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3794 Harts Mill Court have?
Some of 3794 Harts Mill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 Harts Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
3794 Harts Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 Harts Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3794 Harts Mill Court offer parking?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court does not offer parking.
Does 3794 Harts Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 Harts Mill Court have a pool?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 3794 Harts Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 Harts Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3794 Harts Mill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3794 Harts Mill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College