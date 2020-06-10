3794 Harts Mill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious move-in ready! UPDATED HOME streaming with daylight! Cul de sac, maint-free lot. FRESH PAINT,Refin.Hardwood on main & upstairs!Stunning tiled kitchen with granite counters,and top of the line appliances.Fireside family room opens to the deck, overlooking private wooded lot. Gracious living room open to the dining room, which views the woods. Master with ensuite bath. Stunning renovated master bath has rain shower & stone floor. 3 add. bedrooms share the hall bath. Fin terrace level w/wet bar and fireplace. No smoking, candles, incense or live fires in fireplace are permitted. ** Please note third full bath is on terrace level.**