Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
3683 Admiral Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3683 Admiral Dr

3683 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3683 Admiral Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/20 3683 Admiral Drive - Property Id: 279495

Welcome to alluring Huntley Hills! Not a detail was left out updating your dream house. From the sleek hardwood flooring, solid wood cabinetry covered in white polished granite tops, to brand new bathrooms with beautiful tile- this home has it all! Enjoy the outdoors in your private backyard, equipped with a large deck that's perfect for entertaining, or take a stroll to the neighborhood park that just a few minutes down the street. This home is waiting for you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279495
Property Id 279495

(RLNE5778364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3683 Admiral Dr have any available units?
3683 Admiral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3683 Admiral Dr have?
Some of 3683 Admiral Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3683 Admiral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3683 Admiral Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3683 Admiral Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3683 Admiral Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3683 Admiral Dr offer parking?
No, 3683 Admiral Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3683 Admiral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3683 Admiral Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3683 Admiral Dr have a pool?
No, 3683 Admiral Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3683 Admiral Dr have accessible units?
No, 3683 Admiral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3683 Admiral Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3683 Admiral Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3683 Admiral Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3683 Admiral Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

