3683 Admiral Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator

3683 Admiral Drive - Property Id: 279495



Welcome to alluring Huntley Hills! Not a detail was left out updating your dream house. From the sleek hardwood flooring, solid wood cabinetry covered in white polished granite tops, to brand new bathrooms with beautiful tile- this home has it all! Enjoy the outdoors in your private backyard, equipped with a large deck that's perfect for entertaining, or take a stroll to the neighborhood park that just a few minutes down the street. This home is waiting for you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279495

Property Id 279495



