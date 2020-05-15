3390 Hardee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unique and trendy rental home situated on a great lot with big private backyard, large deck and gorgeous sunrise views from front of home + views of outgoing helicopters and airplanes from your upstairs office or bedroom. Clean and move-in ready with ample finished square footage plus storage in the basement. Updated HVAC and windows. Close to parks and 1/2 - 1 mile walk or ride to Downwind, 57th Fighter patio, Whole Foods, The Alden, LaGarde, Hopstix, Southbound, Whole Foods and so much more! City approved for office use if needed.