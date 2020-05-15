All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 3390 Hardee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
3390 Hardee Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

3390 Hardee Avenue

3390 Hardee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3390 Hardee Avenue, Chamblee, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unique and trendy rental home situated on a great lot with big private backyard, large deck and gorgeous sunrise views from front of home + views of outgoing helicopters and airplanes from your upstairs office or bedroom. Clean and move-in ready with ample finished square footage plus storage in the basement. Updated HVAC and windows. Close to parks and 1/2 - 1 mile walk or ride to Downwind, 57th Fighter patio, Whole Foods, The Alden, LaGarde, Hopstix, Southbound, Whole Foods and so much more! City approved for office use if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 Hardee Avenue have any available units?
3390 Hardee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3390 Hardee Avenue have?
Some of 3390 Hardee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 Hardee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3390 Hardee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 Hardee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3390 Hardee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3390 Hardee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3390 Hardee Avenue offers parking.
Does 3390 Hardee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3390 Hardee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 Hardee Avenue have a pool?
No, 3390 Hardee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3390 Hardee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3390 Hardee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 Hardee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3390 Hardee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3390 Hardee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3390 Hardee Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College