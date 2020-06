Amenities

AMAZING SPECIAL! (only $500 deposit) Inside the perimeter luxury living in Chamblee! Imagine the convenience of your new home located at Dresden Heights. We offer luxurious new construction townhome/condo living with a welcoming open concept plan with high ceilings that will provide enough space and comfort to meet all of your needs Attractive plan and an unforgettable unit available for you to create the life you so desire. You will be delighted to come home to Dresden Heights. Ready for immediate move-in. Great roommate plan with separate entry for both.