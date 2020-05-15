2813 Harrow Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome home to this recently updated expansive home tucked away in a very quiet neighborhood centrally located near 1-85. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home will immediately get your attention with the newly finished hardwood floors as you step up into the main living area. Follow into the kitchen- an entertainers dream with new stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring and backsplash, chandeliers and more! The four bedrooms are all good sizes and the Jack and Jill bathroom has also undergone an update. Down on the lower level enjoy a big open space perfect for a home office or studio with its own kitchenette. The kitchen opens up to the back porch where you will enjoy the quiet sounds of nature yet you are so close to the city. Call ( or text for faster response) Eileen Pruitt 404-307-4744