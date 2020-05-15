All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:32 PM

2813 Harrow Drive

2813 Harrow Drive · (404) 307-4744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2813 Harrow Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome home to this recently updated expansive home tucked away in a very quiet neighborhood centrally located near 1-85. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home will immediately get your attention with the newly finished hardwood floors as you step up into the main living area. Follow into the kitchen- an entertainers dream with new stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring and backsplash, chandeliers and more! The four bedrooms are all good sizes and the Jack and Jill bathroom has also undergone an update. Down on the lower level enjoy a big open space perfect for a home office or studio with its own kitchenette. The kitchen opens up to the back porch where you will enjoy the quiet sounds of nature yet you are so close to the city. Call ( or text for faster response) Eileen Pruitt 404-307-4744

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2813 Harrow Drive have any available units?
2813 Harrow Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2813 Harrow Drive have?
Some of 2813 Harrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Harrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Harrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Harrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Harrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2813 Harrow Drive offer parking?
No, 2813 Harrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Harrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Harrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Harrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Harrow Drive has a pool.
Does 2813 Harrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Harrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Harrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Harrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Harrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Harrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

