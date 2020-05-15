All apartments in Chamblee
2497 Wentworth Drive NE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2497 Wentworth Drive NE

2497 Wentworth Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2497 Wentworth Drive Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME- Just minutes to Clairmont Road! AVAILABLE NOW
Do not miss this great opportunity! Beautiful 3BR/3ba home with a finished basement and 1-car garage. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, appliances and flooring!
All 3 full bathrooms are renovated w/new tile, crown molding and hardwood floors thru-out main floor, new interior doors and hardware, new light fixtures, new water heater, all new paint inside and out.
Spacious back porch offers privacy and is partially covered and screened. Lawn Care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have any available units?
2497 Wentworth Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have?
Some of 2497 Wentworth Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Wentworth Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Wentworth Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Wentworth Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 Wentworth Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 Wentworth Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
