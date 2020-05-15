2497 Wentworth Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY RENOVATED HOME- Just minutes to Clairmont Road! AVAILABLE NOW

Do not miss this great opportunity! Beautiful 3BR/3ba home with a finished basement and 1-car garage. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, appliances and flooring!

All 3 full bathrooms are renovated w/new tile, crown molding and hardwood floors thru-out main floor, new interior doors and hardware, new light fixtures, new water heater, all new paint inside and out.

Spacious back porch offers privacy and is partially covered and screened. Lawn Care included.