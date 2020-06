Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Immaculately maintained single family home located in the Brookhaven area. Just mins to Buckhead, Hot Chamblee and 85. Home features a 2 story light-filled living room with hardwood floor throughout. Updated kitchen w SS appliance, a breakfast area with bay window looking out to a maintenance-free professionally landscaped fenced-in backyard. Spacious master bedroom with double tray ceiling. Both secondary bedrooms are conveniently served by a Jack n Jill bathroom.