Single Family Home - Picture perfect brick ranch on beautiful, creek view lot! Hardwood Floors Throughout. 1 Car Carport. Master bath has private half bath. Partially finished basement with additional full bath. Minutes from downtown Brookhaven, with quick access to I-85, CDC, and Buckhead. Large deck to enjoy private backyard.



Available Immediately. SORRY NO CATS but small dogs are ok with additional pet fee. Trash included in rent.



