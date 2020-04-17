2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Location! Just Renovated! Walk to Everything you need! Walking distance to great restaurants, bars, & shopping. Border line Brookhaven & min away from heart of Buckhead & everything Buckhead/Brookhaven offers. Close to 285, 400, & 85. New painting inside, new floors, water heater, bathrooms, newer appliances, Spacious house for a small family or 4 roommates. 2 story house offers 2 private beds and 1 full bath upstairs. Large Fenced in backyard welcomes privacy & your pet! Driveway offers enough parking. Won't last long Hurry!!