Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE

2344 Johnson Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Johnson Ferry Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Sexton Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Location! Just Renovated! Walk to Everything you need! Walking distance to great restaurants, bars, & shopping. Border line Brookhaven & min away from heart of Buckhead & everything Buckhead/Brookhaven offers. Close to 285, 400, & 85. New painting inside, new floors, water heater, bathrooms, newer appliances, Spacious house for a small family or 4 roommates. 2 story house offers 2 private beds and 1 full bath upstairs. Large Fenced in backyard welcomes privacy & your pet! Driveway offers enough parking. Won't last long Hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have any available units?
2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE offers parking.
Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have a pool?
No, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
