All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 1998 Commodore Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
1998 Commodore Ct
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

1998 Commodore Ct

1998 Commodore Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1998 Commodore Court, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled on a cul-de-sac lot, this split-level home has it all! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor and upstairs bedrooms, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen to name a few. Entertain your guests with ease with the downstairs den that grants access to the backyard patio and sizable backyard. Its prime location inside the perimeter makes for easy access to I-285, GA 400, I-85, and shopping and dining at Perimeter Mall. Clean and neutral paint colors make this home move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1998 Commodore Ct have any available units?
1998 Commodore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1998 Commodore Ct have?
Some of 1998 Commodore Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1998 Commodore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1998 Commodore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1998 Commodore Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1998 Commodore Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1998 Commodore Ct offer parking?
No, 1998 Commodore Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1998 Commodore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1998 Commodore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1998 Commodore Ct have a pool?
No, 1998 Commodore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1998 Commodore Ct have accessible units?
No, 1998 Commodore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1998 Commodore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1998 Commodore Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1998 Commodore Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1998 Commodore Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College