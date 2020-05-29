1968 Plantation Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

MUST SEE!!! Charming Ranch home with Unfinished Basement in the Super Poplar Huntley Hills Subdivision!! Hardwoods Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Huge New deck overlooking the private retreat oasis backyard perfect for entertaining!! Large fireside family/dining room located just off of the kitchen! GREAT Neighborhood located just a few steps from the optional swim/tennis community with a newly renovated clubhouse. Minutes from Downtown Chamblee close to tons of shopping and the fantastic schools like Chamblee Charter High School and Chamblee Middle School!! WON'T LAST!!!