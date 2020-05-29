All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:01 PM

1968 Plantation Lane

Location

1968 Plantation Lane, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
MUST SEE!!! Charming Ranch home with Unfinished Basement in the Super Poplar Huntley Hills Subdivision!! Hardwoods Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Huge New deck overlooking the private retreat oasis backyard perfect for entertaining!! Large fireside family/dining room located just off of the kitchen! GREAT Neighborhood located just a few steps from the optional swim/tennis community with a newly renovated clubhouse. Minutes from Downtown Chamblee close to tons of shopping and the fantastic schools like Chamblee Charter High School and Chamblee Middle School!! WON'T LAST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 Plantation Lane have any available units?
1968 Plantation Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1968 Plantation Lane have?
Some of 1968 Plantation Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 Plantation Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1968 Plantation Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 Plantation Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 Plantation Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1968 Plantation Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1968 Plantation Lane offers parking.
Does 1968 Plantation Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 Plantation Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 Plantation Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1968 Plantation Lane has a pool.
Does 1968 Plantation Lane have accessible units?
No, 1968 Plantation Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 Plantation Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 Plantation Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 Plantation Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1968 Plantation Lane has units with air conditioning.

