1968 Plantation Lane

Amenities
MUST SEE!!! Charming Ranch home with Unfinished Basement in the Super Poplar Huntley Hills Subdivision!! Hardwoods Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Huge New deck overlooking the private retreat oasis backyard perfect for entertaining!! Large fireside family/dining room located just off of the kitchen! GREAT Neighborhood located just a few steps from the optional swim/tennis community with a newly renovated clubhouse. Minutes from Downtown Chamblee close to tons of shopping and the fantastic schools like Chamblee Charter High School and Chamblee Middle School!! WON'T LAST!!!