Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
1740 Century Cir Ne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1740 Century Cir Ne
1740 Century Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1740 Century Circle, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
Washer and dryer in unit
Gym access
Pool access
Courtyard
Parking deck
Full kitchen & Bathroom
Close to Buford highway
Close to Kroger and Aldi
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne have any available units?
1740 Century Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chamblee, GA
.
What amenities does 1740 Century Cir Ne have?
Some of 1740 Century Cir Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1740 Century Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Century Cir Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Century Cir Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Century Cir Ne is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chamblee
.
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Century Cir Ne offers parking.
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Century Cir Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1740 Century Cir Ne has a pool.
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 1740 Century Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Century Cir Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Century Cir Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Century Cir Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
