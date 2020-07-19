All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3748 Ashford Point

3748 Ashford Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3748 Ashford Trail, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sexton Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bedroom-2.5 Bath brick home located in a quiet Brookhaven cul-de-sac! This home has an open-concept kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets. Views to the family room with high ceilings make a great space for entertaining. Master bedroom is on main level with a large walk-in closet and master bath includes a double vanity and separate tub and shower. Upstairs you'll find a loft space great for an office and 3 additional bedrooms. Relax in your private back yard or enjoy the shopping and parks nearby.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Ashford Point have any available units?
3748 Ashford Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3748 Ashford Point have?
Some of 3748 Ashford Point's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Ashford Point currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Ashford Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Ashford Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3748 Ashford Point is pet friendly.
Does 3748 Ashford Point offer parking?
No, 3748 Ashford Point does not offer parking.
Does 3748 Ashford Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3748 Ashford Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Ashford Point have a pool?
No, 3748 Ashford Point does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Ashford Point have accessible units?
No, 3748 Ashford Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Ashford Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3748 Ashford Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3748 Ashford Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 3748 Ashford Point does not have units with air conditioning.
