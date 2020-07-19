3748 Ashford Point

Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom-2.5 Bath brick home located in a quiet Brookhaven cul-de-sac! This home has an open-concept kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets. Views to the family room with high ceilings make a great space for entertaining. Master bedroom is on main level with a large walk-in closet and master bath includes a double vanity and separate tub and shower. Upstairs you'll find a loft space great for an office and 3 additional bedrooms. Relax in your private back yard or enjoy the shopping and parks nearby.



