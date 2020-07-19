1271 Rustic Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage guest suite hot tub

Beautifully Appointed, Pristine & w/Amazing Outdoor Living Areas! Hardwoods & 10' Ceilings on Main. Chef's Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinetry, Granite, SS Appl. Huge Island & Huge Pantry! Great Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace, Elegant Dining Room, Office w/French Doors, guest suite on main. Luxurious Master Suite w/spa like master bath.Huge bonus/add'l bed upstairs too. Fabulously finished Terr Lvl w/ guest suite, huge rec room, media room, wet bar & lots more! Incredible Scrned Porch, Stone Patio w/Outdr Fplc, Deck.play in the fenced yard! Fabulous location!Close to Marist!