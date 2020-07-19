All apartments in Brookhaven
1271 Rustic Ridge Drive

1271 Rustic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Rustic Ridge Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Beautifully Appointed, Pristine & w/Amazing Outdoor Living Areas! Hardwoods & 10' Ceilings on Main. Chef's Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinetry, Granite, SS Appl. Huge Island & Huge Pantry! Great Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace, Elegant Dining Room, Office w/French Doors, guest suite on main. Luxurious Master Suite w/spa like master bath.Huge bonus/add'l bed upstairs too. Fabulously finished Terr Lvl w/ guest suite, huge rec room, media room, wet bar & lots more! Incredible Scrned Porch, Stone Patio w/Outdr Fplc, Deck.play in the fenced yard! Fabulous location!Close to Marist!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have any available units?
1271 Rustic Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Rustic Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1271 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
